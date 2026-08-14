InventHelp Inventor Develops Reusable Sticky Notes (SGM-709)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea was born during an event management class where we watched a video of planners conducting a brainstorming session using sticky notes," said an inventor, from Westfield, Ind. "I noticed how many were used and discarded during daily routine meetings, events, and projects. As someone concerned with sustainability, I saw a clear opportunity for a reusable alternative, so I invented the Magna Notes."

This patent-pending environmentally friendly invention reduces paper waste from disposable sticky notes, supporting sustainability. In doing so, it would be cost-effective, as a one-time purchase would replace the reoccurring cost of sticky note pads. The reusable and durable invention would be made with materials designed for long term, repeated use. It also features a sleek, portable, and lightweight design that is easy to position and reposition during meetings or planning so it is ideal across multiple industries including events, film, education, business, and more. Additionally, it would be eco-conscious, and it would enhance collaboration without tech barriers.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-SGM-709, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp