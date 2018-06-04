InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Supportive Bath Seat for Babies (LCC-3741)

"As the mother of an infant, I have grown frustrated by the lack of a decent place to bathe my baby. I started thinking of a new type of bath seat that would accommodate my needs, as well as my baby's needs. I developed my invention as a result to this need," said the inventor. The BABY BATHING SEAT supports babies in an upright seated position. It makes it easier for parents to bathe and play with a baby. The sturdy and comfortable design increases the safety and comfort of a baby. It ensures that a child will not tip or slip down in the water. In addition, it will allow a baby more freedom to relax or play in the water.

