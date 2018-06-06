InventHelp Inventor Develops Self-Cleaning Solution for Garbage Cans (OCM-1236)

"My outside trash cans smell disgusting. Their large size make them difficult to clean. I decided to develop an invention that would help clean and disinfect these large garbage cans," said the inventor. The TRASH CAN GRENADE disinfects and deodorizes the interior of a garbage can. This will effectively kill germs and eliminate obnoxious odors, which will improve sanitary conditions. This may reduce physical strain associated with cleaning a trash can. This solution is made up of a non-toxic mixture of ingredients, so it is safe for the environment.

