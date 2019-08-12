InventHelp Inventor Develops Space-Saving Racing Storage (BTM-2655)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I race remote control vehicles and at a big race my pit space was limited to 36 inches on a table," said an inventor from Pasadena, Maryland. "Thus, necessity inspired me to develop this space-saving organizer."

He developed the PIT STATION, patent pending, to keep supplies visible and readily accessible. This invention would feature a convenient and compact design that would allow it to be easily transported. By organizing a wide array of supplies it may eliminate frustration due to very limited table space.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

