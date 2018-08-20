InventHelp Inventor Develops THE SLAB (TOR-9940)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there needed to be a safe and secure way to anchor an extension ladder," said an inventor, from Alton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented THE SLAB."

THE SLAB provides an effective way to secure and stabilize an extension ladder. In doing so, it could help to prevent the ladder from shifting or slipping back. As a result, it enhances safety, prevents injuries and provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available and is patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added safety and peace of mind when using an extension ladder."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9940, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

