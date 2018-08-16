InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool Holder for Window Workers (TST-354)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While many people enjoy the work they do for a living, they welcome anything that would make their jobs easier. That's exactly why an inventor from Tucson, Ariz., who is also a window cleaner and tinter, pursued an idea he had to improve the work environment for those in his line of business.

He developed a prototype for PRO-ONE to ease the work and improve productivity for window tinters and cleaners. As such, it keeps tools organized and readily accessible and hands free to go in and out of cars, and when climbing ladders. At the same time, it redistributes the weight of the tools to reduce the risk of back strain. Designed for safety, comfort, durability and ease of use, it also saves time and effort. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "On my job as a window tinter and cleaner, I work often from a ladder," he said. "When climbing in and out, or up and down to get the tools I needed often caused body aches and wasted time. This idea eliminates those problems."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TST-354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

