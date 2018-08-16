InventHelp Inventor Develops Toothbrush Accessory with Integrated Timer (MTN-3092)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Carmel, N.Y., has developed the MAGIC TOOTHBRUSH TIMER, a toothbrush accessory designed to educate children and adults on proper oral hygiene.

Dentists recommend brushing your teeth for 2 minutes. This device will educate a child in a matter of seconds on the proper length of time to brush one's teeth. This will lead to a lifelong habit of proper brushing. The MAGIC TOOTHBRUSH TIMER will improve oral hygiene, help prevent cavities and prevent many other diseases that originate in the mouth, all in all saving thousands of dollars in doctor bills just with proper oral hygiene.

The MAGIC TOOTHBRUSH TIMER is easy to position, easy to use and reusable - take it off the old toothbrush and put it on your new toothbrush.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3092, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

