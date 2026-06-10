InventHelp Inventor Develops Trash Can Transport System (MBQ-910)

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InventHelp

Jun 10, 2026, 13:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I live in an area where bears rummage through garbage receptacles looking for food. I thought there could be a safer way to transport trash to the end of the driveway for pickup," said an inventor, from Suffern, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z GARBAGE. My design increases safety and convenience, and it would allow multiple containers to be automatically transported to the end of a driveway at the same time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to transport trash cans to the curb for pickup. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry or drag heavy trash cans to the end of the driveway. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features an automatic and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-MBQ-910, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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