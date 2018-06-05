"My dentist advised me to floss more. I could not find a combo brushing and flossing product on the market, so I decided to develop one on my own," said the inventor. The AQUA-FLOSS TOOTHBRUSH provides a means of improving the user's oral and overall health. It offers a more effective and convenient means to clean the teeth. It does so by allowing users to brush and floss their teeth at the same time. Thus, while the individual is brushing their teeth, the flossing action will remove food particles and other debris from between the teeth and below the gum line simultaneously. This may stimulate the gums, which may keep them healthy and reduce the incidence of gingivitis. Ultimately, this oral care unit will save consumers time and energy when practicing oral hygiene.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-two-in-one-toothbrush-dll-3232-300658304.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

