InventHelp Inventor Develops WALKER-CADDY (HUN-562)

The WALKER-CADDY provides an effective way to hold various items while using a walker. In doing so, it ensures that items are readily available for use. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize walkers. Additionally, the WALKER-CADDY is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to carry items or extra bags while using a walker."

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-562, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

