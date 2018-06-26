She created a prototype for the ROGER MUFFS to keep a dog's ears, neck and a portion of the head warm. The apparel ensures that the dog remains warm and comfortable in cold-weather conditions. This enables a dog to more fully enjoy a walk or playing outdoors. Additionally, the invention features a stylish design that is usable with dogs of all breeds.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-337, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-warm-apparel-for-dogs-poo-337-300671079.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

