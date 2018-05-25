PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted families to have an access to media that promotes Christian values and morals as opposed to glorifying sinful lifestyles," said one of two inventors from Aubrey, Texas. "This led us to develop a media kiosk with selections that help people better themselves."
They developed SPIRITUAL CONCEPTS to offer a one-stop shopping source for quality entertainment, guidance and information in line with Christian morals and values. The kiosk ensures that consumers have access to media from a Biblical point of view. It offers an alternative to modern mainstream media that promotes family-oriented programming. It encourages individuals to better themselves. Additionally, the invention features content for all ages from children to adults.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3284, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-christian-media-rental-kiosk-dll-3284-300651573.html
