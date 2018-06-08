"We developed our invention to help save energy within a home or business," said the inventors. The SOLAR BLIND CONCEPT provides a supplemental source of electricity for a home or business. It offers the same appearance as a traditional set of blinds, as well as provides the same measure of selective light admittance and privacy. This modified set of blinds utilizes solar energy, which will reduce utility expenses for homeowners and business owners. It is producible in a range of sizes and colors, as well as in horizontal and vertical formats.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3728, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-modified-set-of-window-blinds-lcc-3728-300658341.html

SOURCE InventHelp

