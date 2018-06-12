InventHelp Inventor's Invention Solves All 5 Problems that Dipper-Well Valves Share (DPH-303)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I know that dipper wells go through a lot of water, and water is not free," said an inventor from Morrison, Colo. "In order to help save businesses money, I came up with a valve that makes a dipper well more efficient so that owners save money on water bills."
He created a prototype for the WATER SAVIOR to conserve water while operating a dipper well. The specialized valve cuts water usage by 80-90%. The design reduces wear on the valve. The invention helps reduce water bills. Furthermore, it is adaptable for use with any dipper well.
The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-303, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
