InventHelp Inventor's Invention Solves All 5 Problems that Dipper-Well Valves Share (DPH-303)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I know that dipper wells go through a lot of water, and water is not free," said an inventor from Morrison, Colo. "In order to help save businesses money, I came up with a valve that makes a dipper well more efficient so that owners save money on water bills."

He created a prototype for the WATER SAVIOR to conserve water while operating a dipper well. The specialized valve cuts water usage by 80-90%. The design reduces wear on the valve. The invention helps reduce water bills. Furthermore, it is adaptable for use with any dipper well.