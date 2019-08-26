InventHelp Presents Resized Clearing Tool for Automotive Mirrors (HTM-7606)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Once winter weather arrives, drivers know they need to keep an ice scraper handy. While existing scrapers are effective for clearing ice from motor vehicle windows, they are not small enough to clean from the outside mirrors. Luckily, an inventor from Monroe, Mich., has figured out how to solve that problem.

He developed CLEARER MIRROR to provide a quick and easy way to scrape and clean the external mirrors on a motor vehicle. As such, it saves time and effort and helps enhance rearview visibility for drivers. Thus, it can improve highway safety in adverse weather conditions. Lightweight, compact and portable, this invention is easy to grip and use. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I couldn't find a squeegee or scraper on the market that would work," he said. "Conventional models are too large to fit into the recessed frames of the side mirrors on a motor vehicle."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

