InventHelp Presents Trailer Hitch Buffer (HTM-7525)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has ever had a trailer hitch mounted to the back of their towing vehicle realizes how painful it is to walk into it while passing too closely around the back of the vehicle. Fortunately, an inventor from Olive Branch, Miss., has found a way to soften the blow.

He developed the patent pending HITCH GUARD to provide a leg buffer for anyone accidentally walking into a steel trailer hitch mounted on the back of a vehicle. As such, it prevents leg injuries and pain, eliminating the need for medical treatment and expenses. Designed to alert passers-by to the presence of a hitch extension on the back of a parked vehicle, it is safe, durable and easy to install and use. In addition, this novel trailer hitch accessory is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "My wife and I both have bumped and hurt our legs a number of times by forgetting about the hitch while walking around the back of the vehicle," he said.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of Invent Help. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7525, Invent Help, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

