"As a cosmetologist, I perform a lot of scalp massages. My clients love the stress relief and hair restoration due to increased circulation. My invention will help with these goals," said the inventor. The SCALP MANIPULATOR provides a hands-free method of massaging the scalp. It offers a deep massage to release tension and stress. This will, in turn, improve blood circulation, which may stimulate hair growth. It allows an individual to massage his/her scalp without help from another person. It also allows individuals to enjoy a mini spa experience at any place or time.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED- 1875, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-stress-relief-scalp-massager-fed--1875-300625948.html

SOURCE InventHelp

