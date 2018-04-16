Inventor Develops Training Equipment for Basketball Players (CCP-1369)

He created a prototype for the G-TEAM to serve as simulated defenders during basketball drills. The components include movable parts to represent different defensive stances. This makes practicing dribbling, passing and shooting more realistic. The equipment improves in-game performance. It eliminates the need to set up chairs or other objects for use as simulated defenders. Additionally, the invention is designed to enhance player safety during drills.

