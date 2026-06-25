Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Close of $1.2 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. ("INCREF"), a perpetual life real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on private credit secured by real estate, announced it closed a $1.2 billion managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation ("CRE CLO"), INCREF 2026-FL2, on June 16, 2026. The transaction marks INCREF's second CRE CLO issuance, following the closing of INCREF 2025-FL1 in May 2025.

"This transaction reflects the strength of our global real estate platform and ability to leverage deep capital markets and credit expertise to deliver innovative real estate finance solutions," said Scott Dennis, CEO of Invesco Private Markets. "As demand for real estate credit continues to grow, we believe we are well positioned to support borrowers across market cycles while focusing on disciplined risk management."

The CRE CLO is structured by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and is secured by a portfolio consisting of approximately 65% multifamily, 30% industrial, 3% office, and 2% self-storage loans.

"This issuance underscores the continued momentum of our credit platform and reflects our ability to deploy capital across the commercial real estate credit spectrum," said Charlie Rose, Chief Executive Officer of INCREF and Global Head of Credit for Invesco Real Estate. "We are pleased the transaction priced efficiently and was well received, highlighting our disciplined approach and deep experience that positions us to navigate a dynamic market environment."

The Invesco Real Estate platform has rapidly grown to become one of the top four investor driven lenders in the US.1 The group attributes this, in part, to its property-first and 'credit-over-yield' mandate that has helped the team to develop lasting partnerships with relationship borrowers.

About INCREF

Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is private perpetual-life real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of loans secured by commercial real estate (and similar investments) primarily located in North America. INCREF is managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. and the registered investment adviser for Invesco Real Estate, the real estate investment center of Invesco Ltd. This communication does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. An offering can only be made by the applicable offering memorandum.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $86.3 billion in real estate assets under management, 596 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of December 31, 2025. With over a 40-year history, Invesco Real Estate, part of Invesco Private Markets, invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we are well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

1 Source: MBA Annual Origination Rankings Report 2025. April 2026. IRE purchases subscriptions to MBA, but does not pay a fee to be considered for this award. MBA readers select and vote for firms in different categories. Any reference to a ranking, a rating or an award provides no guarantee for future performance results and is not constant over time. The published listings provide breakouts and rankings of originators by role, investor type, property type, type of financing and office locations. This survey looks at commercial mortgage loans and other financing activity closed during 2025. The origination of first lien mortgages, seconds and other mezzanine debt, as well as the arrangement of preferred and other equity were included. Sales/transfers of closed loans were not included. Rankings are shown only for the "Investor-driven lenders" category (e.g., REITs, debt funds, private credit, and SMAs). Invesco ranked 4th out of 30 Commercial Real Estate Finance Firms for annual origination volume as of December 31, 2025.

Contact: Matthew Chisum | 212-652-4368 | [email protected]

Brianna Stokes | 212-323-4588 | [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc.