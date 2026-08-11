Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2026 Assets Under Management

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Invesco Ltd.

Aug 11, 2026, 06:55 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)1, a leading global asset management firm, announced today preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $2,447.1 billion, a decrease of 0.9% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $8.6 billion in the month. Money market net inflows were $22.8 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $59 billion. FX increased AUM by $4.6 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through July 31 was $2,453.0 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through July 31 was $1,216.9 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

ETFs & Index
Strategies

QQQ

Fundamental
Fixed Income

Fundamental
Equities

Private
Markets

China JV

Multi-
Asset/Other

Global
Liquidity

July 31, 20261

$2,447.1

$750.5

$452.8

$315.7

$312.5

$135.8

$163.4

$83.4

$233.0

June 30, 2026

$2,470.3

$753.5

$490.1

$315.5

$318.1

$135.5

$163.2

$79.9

$214.5

May 31, 2026

$2,453.9

$745.8

$494.0

$316.5

$319.5

$135.5

$158.7

$79.6

$204.3

April 30, 2026

$2,339.4

$701.4

$440.3

$315.8

$312.2

$134.1

$154.3

$77.7

$203.6

1 All July numbers preliminary – subject to adjustment.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Category: AUM

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299

Jennifer Church

404-439-3428

Media Relations Contact:

Andrea Raphael

212-323-4202

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

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