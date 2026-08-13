Invesco Real Estate Closes on $3.2 Billion in Loan Commitments in H1 2026

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Real Estate, the $86 billion global real estate investment platform of Invesco Ltd., closed on $3.2 billion of loan commitments globally in the first half of 2026. Reflecting continued momentum, the commitments represented a 112% increase in origination volume compared to H1 2025.

"The first half of 2026 was characterized by robust loan demand from our relationship borrowers as we enter the first year of a five year, $3 trillion loan maturity cycle," said Charlie Rose, Global Head of Credit, Invesco Real Estate. "In this environment, we are seeing borrowers seek out certainty of execution, flexibility, and a partnership based approach to through-cycle lending."

The $3.2 billion of loan commitments in the first half of 2026 comprised 33 floating-rate senior loans across North America and Europe. Invesco Real Estate continued to focus on the multifamily and industrial sectors, which collectively comprised 93% of all loan commitments year-to-date, with a notable increase in activity in Europe.

"Our real estate credit platform has grown into one of the leading investor-driven lenders in the U.S.1, reflecting the consistency of our investment approach and the strength of our borrower relationships," said Scott Dennis, CEO, Invesco Private Markets. "With this foundation, we look forward to continuing to serve our borrowers' increased financing demand at this stage of the market cycle and for many years to come."

Since the inception of its global credit business in 2011, Invesco Real Estate has originated approximately $29.8 billion across 394 transactions in North America and Europe. During the first half of 2026, Invesco Real Estate completed two managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLO), INCREF 2026-FL2 and INCREF 2026-FL3, further diversifying the platform's capital sources and supporting its ability to provide financing solutions to borrowers across market cycles.

H1 2026 Invesco Real Estate loan highlights include:

$459 million across two floating-rate senior loans for the refinancing of 19 industrial properties totaling 4.0 million-square-foot throughout the Northeastern U.S.

A €159 million loan and a £158 million loan to a single sponsor for the financing of two diversified industrial portfolios aggregating 4.3 million square feet in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

A £168 million loan secured by a 564-unit BTR scheme located in Hove, England.

A $138 million loan secured by a geographically diversified portfolio of Industrial Outdoor storage properties.

A $136 million floating rate senior loan for the acquisition of a high-rise apartment tower located in the Financial District of San Francisco, CA.

A $115 million floating-rate senior loan for the refinancing of a 299-unit Class A multifamily property located in Center City Philadelphia, PA.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $86.3 billion in real estate assets under management, 596 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of December 31, 2025. With over a 40-year history, Invesco Real Estate, part of Invesco Private Markets, invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

1 Source: MBA Annual Origination Rankings Report 2025. April 2026.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.