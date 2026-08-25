Investigation Launched into Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONA), Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of United States federal securities laws involving Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA).

If you have information that could assist in the Honeywell Aerospace investigation or if you are a Honeywell Aerospace investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-honeywell-aerospace-inc-investigation-hona.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Honeywell Aerospace manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. On June 29, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace shares began trading on the Nasdaq after completing a spin-off from Honeywell International Inc.

THE REVELATION: On August 5, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace released second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing adjusted earnings per share of $1.87, down 32% from second quarter 2025. Honeywell Aerospace further reduced organic growth guidance to 4%-5%, down from 7%-9%. On this news, the price of Honeywell Aerospace stock fell more than 23%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP