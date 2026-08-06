INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AGIO

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Agios" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGIO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Agios and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 21, 2026, Agios issued a press release "announc[ing] topline results from the Phase 2 trial of tebapivat, an oral pyruvate kinase (PK) activator, in patients aged 16 years or older with sickle cell disease." The press release disclosed that "[t]he trial did not demonstrate the level of differentiation required to support continued development" and "therefore, Agios has decided not to advance tebapivat in sickle cell disease."

On this news, Agios's stock price fell $2.70 per share, or 6.74%, to close at $37.36 per share on July 21, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP