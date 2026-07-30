INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - ALHC

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALHC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alignment and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 8, 2026, news emerged that a former Alignment Healthcare executive had filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Company engaged in "accounting irregularities" that "artificially inflated" Alignment's previously reported and projected financial results, including "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ('Adjusted EBITDA'), a key non-GAAP financial metric central to the Company's reported financial performance and executive compensation structure." According to the lawsuit, "millions of dollars in operating expenses had been systematically misclassified as capital expenditures."

On this news, Alignment's stock price fell $4.02 per share, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP