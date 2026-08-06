INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alphabet Inc. - GOOG

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOOG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alphabet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 16, 2026, Bloomberg reported that Alphabet's Google is "months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model" due to the Company's ongoing coding efforts. Specifically, "[l]ate last month, Google updated the data being used to train Gemini in an attempt to improve [its] skills, but the results were disappointing."

On this news, Alphabet's stock price fell $16.40 per share, or 4.4%, to close at $353.81 per share on July 16, 2026.

Then, on July 22, 2026, Alphabet released its second quarter 2026 financial results, announcing, among other things, a significant expansion of expected full year 2026 capital expenditures to $195 billion to $205 billion. The Company also disclosed that, for the quarter, it had a negative free cash flow of $5.9 billion. Alphabet further disclosed that "given the supply constrained environment, we plan to expand the use of third-party capacity in Q3 as a bridging strategy," which "will create modest margin pressure in the near term."

On this news, Alphabet's stock price fell $23.57 per share, or 6.89%, to close at $318.34 per share on July 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP