INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bakkt, Inc. - BKKT

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bakkt, Inc. ("Bakkt" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKKT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bakkt and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 11, 2026, Bakkt issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Bakkt disclosed GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of -$0.41, missing consensus estimates of -$0.10, and falling short of its prior-year period EPS of $1.13. Bakkt also disclosed revenue of $243.6 million, significantly missing consensus estimates of $310.9 million, and again falling short of its prior-year period revenue of $1.07 billion.

On this news, Bakkt's stock price fell $1.05 per share, or 10.58%, to close at $8.87 per share on May 12, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP