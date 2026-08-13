INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Banc of California, Inc. - BANC

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Banc of California, Inc. ("Banc of California" or the "Company") (NYSE: BANC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Banc of California and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 29, 2026, Banc of California reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, Banc of California reported a net loss of $251.3 million, or $1.61 per share, falling well short of analyst expectations of a $0.40 per share gain. Banc of California advised investors that its quarterly loss stemmed from a balance-sheet restructuring, in connection with which it sold $2.3 billion of lower-yielding securities and redeployed more than half of that into higher-yielding, shorter-duration ones, while also initiating the sale of $827 million of certain commercial real estate loans and multifamily construction loans.

On this news, Banc of California's stock price fell $2.59 per share, or 12.23%, to close at $18.59 per share on July 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP