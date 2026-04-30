INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Braskem S.A. - BAK

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Braskem and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 26, 2025, Braskem announced "that it has retained financial and legal advisors to support the Company in preparing a diagnosis of economic-financial alternatives to optimize its capital structure."

On this news, Braskem's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.45 per ADR, or 14.71%, to close at $2.61 per ADR on September 26, 2025.

Then, on March 26, 2026, Braskem reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Braskem reported widening losses and included a going-concern warning in light of its rising debt.

On this news, Braskem's ADR price fell $0.42 per ADR, or $10.66%, to close at $3.52 per ADR on March 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP