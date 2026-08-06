INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celcuity Inc. - CELC

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Celcuity Inc. ("Celcuity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Celcuity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 14, 2026, Celcuity issued a press release announcing that it had secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its breast cancer therapy Revtorpyk (gedatolisib) and "anticipates commercial launch in late Q3 2026", representing a delayed launch timeline relative to analyst expectations. Commenting on the release, Stifel analyst Stephen Wiley noted that "late 3Q26 launch guidance seems somewhat extended." Leerink analyst Andrew Berens agreed, noting that while the "approval was largely expected . . . we did not anticipate [a Q3 launch date] given prior commentary on launch readiness."

On this news, Celcuity's stock price fell $19.54 per share, or 17.6%, to close at $91.51 per share on July 15, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP