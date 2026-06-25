INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domo, Inc. - DOMO

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Domo, Inc. ("Domo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOMO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Domo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On June 15, 2026, Domo reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027. Among other items, Domo reported revenue of only $79.4 million, representing 0.9% year-over-year decline and missing analyst estimates by $0.35 million. Domo also said that its board has concluded that pursuing a strategic transaction represents the best path to maximize shareholder value and confirmed that advanced negotiations are underway regarding a potential deal.

On this news, Domo's stock price fell $1.21 per share, or 37.12%, to close at $2.05 per share on June 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP