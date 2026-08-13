INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immix Biopharma, Inc. - IMMX

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("Immix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMMX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Immix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 30, 2026, Immix announced the appointment of Richard Graydon as the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Then, on July 20, 2026, Immix announced that the termination of CMO Graydon as of July 17, 2026, citing "reasons unrelated to his activities at the company." Media outlets subsequently reported, citing a press release issued by the U.S. Marshals Service, that Graydon's real name was Ronald L. Fischer, an individual who disappeared during his 2005 rape trial and spent more than 20 years as a fugitive, until his arrest in July 2026 "following a coordinated multi-state law enforcement operation".

On this news, Immix's stock price fell $1.45 per share, or 14.15%, to close at $8.80 per share on July 20, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP