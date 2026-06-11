INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intuit, Inc. - INTU

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intuit, Inc. ("Intuit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Intuit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 20, 2026, Intuit released its fiscal Q3 2026 financial results, which included its 2026 tax season revenue. Intuit stated that it "did not have the overall tax season we expected" and that it "faced pressure among the most price-sensitive DIY filers." Intuit said that "[w]e [lost] on price," and revealed that the Company needed to evolve its business model by delivering the right lineup and price points to meet simple filers' needs at the low end. Intuit also announced that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total IRS filers were expected to decline by approximately 30 basis points, representing the "most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season."

On this news, Intuit's stock price fell $76.86 per share, or 20.02%, to close at $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP