INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.- MCB

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. ("Metropolitan" or the "Company") (NYSE: MCB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Metropolitan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 21, 2026, Metropolitan reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, Metropolitan reported revenue and GAAP net income that fell short of analyst expectations. Metropolitan also disclosed a sharp increase in provisioning for credit losses, which more than doubled to $13.3 million. Management attributed the increase to difficulties with a single commercial and industrial loan, as well as the charge-off of a commercial real estate loan.

On this news, Metropolitan's stock price fell $8.88 per share, or 8.96%, to close at $90.19 per share on July 22, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP