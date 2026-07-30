INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omeros Corporation - OMER

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Omeros Corporation ("Omeros" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMER). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Omeros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 26, 2026, Omeros issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . an update on the review by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the company's marketing authorization application (MAA) for narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA)." Specifically, the press release disclosed that "[f]ollowing an oral explanation meeting with the CHMP held this week, at which Omeros presented its position together with four international experts in hematopoietic cell transplantation, Omeros was informed that the CHMP has adopted a negative opinion on the MAA for narsoplimab in TA-TMA."

On this news, Omeros's stock price fell $2.05 per share, or 19.12%, to close at $8.67 per share on June 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP