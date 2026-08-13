INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rollins, Inc. - ROL

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rollins, Inc. ("Rollins" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rollins and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 22, 2026, Rollins announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other items, the Company reported that its quarterly operating margin was 18.7%, a decrease of 110 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025, and an operating cash flow of $173 million for the quarter, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the prior year. In an accompanying earnings call, CEO Jerry Gahlhoff said that "second quarter results did not meet our expectations," in part because "the lead environment got progressively worse as we moved through the quarter." Gahlhoff further stated that "we just had fewer people year-over-year, actively searching the digital channel for pest control needs. That's the conclusion that we came to that it just seemed fewer."

On this news, Rollins's stock price fell $4.03 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $39.44 per share on July 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP