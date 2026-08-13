INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. - ZVRA

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Pomerantz LLP

Aug 13, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Zevra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZVRA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zevra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 24, 2026, Zevra issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a negative opinion regarding the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, progressive and life-threatening neurodegenerative disorder." 

On this news, Zevra's stock price fell $2.995 per share, or 23.92%, to close at $9.525 per share on July 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

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