INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Alarum Technologies Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ALAR

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alarum Technologies Ltd. ("Alarum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALAR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Alarum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 5, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 2, 2026, during market hours, Reuters published an article reporting that "Google took action in partnership with the FBI' to "weaken[] a network of internet-connected devices being used to conceal and route malicious online traffic, acing against the [Alarum subsidiary] NetNut residential proxy operator and the Popa botnet."

On this news, the price of Alarum's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") fell $2.67 per ADR, or 20.8%, to close at $6.35 per ADR on July 2, 2026.

Then, on July 2, 2026, during post-market hours, Bloomberg reported that "[t]he FBI is investigating whether" Alarum's subsidiary NetNut "had a role in linking customers' home internet devices without their consent into a network that people can use to disguise their locations". Citing information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, the article reported that "the FBI seized multiple internet domains as part of a 'coordinated law enforcement targeting infrastructure associated with NetNut's residential proxy platforms, its administrators and its users.'"

Following this news, the price of Alarum's ADRs fell $4.96 per ADR, or 61.85%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.06 per ADR on July 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP