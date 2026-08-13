NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or the "Company") (NYSE: BABA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Alibaba and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 5, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 8, 2026, after market hours, the U.S. Department of Defense released an updated list identifying Chinese military companies. Alibaba was included in the list due to its direct or indirect control by or affiliation with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

On this news, Alibaba's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $4.69 per ADR, or 39%, over two trading days, to close at $115.38 per ADR on June 10, 2026.

Then, on June 24, 2026, media outlets reported that Anthropic has accused Alibaba using fraudulent accounts in a large-scale effort to gain illicit access to Anthropic's Claude AI model, thereby undermining Anthropic's decision to keep tis products out of China.

On this news, Alibaba's ADR price fell $7.53 per ADR, or 7.34%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $95.07 per ADR on June 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP