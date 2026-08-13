INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in DNOW Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - DNOW

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DNOW Inc. ("DNOW" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNOW). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether DNOW and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 2, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired DNOW securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

A Complaint has been filed on behalf of all investors who held DNOW common stock as of the August 5, 2025 record date and were thus entitled to vote at DNOW's September 9, 2025 special meeting regarding the merger of DNOW and MRC Global Inc. ("MRC"), whereby DNOW would acquire MRC. The Complaint alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants negligently understated the challenge of DNOW's merger with MRC as a result of material issues affecting MRC's new enterprise resource planning system, which they knew of or should have known of, and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about DNOW's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP