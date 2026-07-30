INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - HTZ

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HTZ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Hertz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 22, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Hertz securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 24, 2026, before the market opened, and just weeks after assuring investors that the Company's liquidity would be "sufficient to fund our operating activities and obligations for the next twelve months and for the foreseeable future thereafter" and projected year-end liquidity "north of $1.5 billion," Hertz announced a massive dilutive capital raise. Through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Hertz intended to offer $300 million of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030, together with a concurrent share-lending offering of more than 37 million shares of common stock from which the Company would receive no proceeds, and simultaneously disclosed that "unexpected softness in the used car market" had caused losses on the sale of vehicles in May 2026 and would drive second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA down to a range of just $50 million to $80 million.

On this news, Hertz's stock price fell $2.06 per share, or 40.71%, to close at $3.00 per share on June 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP