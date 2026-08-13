INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - BYAH

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. ("Park Ha" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYAH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Park Ha and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 28, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Park Ha securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

A complaint has been filed, alleging that Park Ha was subjected to a pump-and-dump and market manipulation scheme involving social-media-based misinformation and individuals allegedly impersonating financial professionals. This complaint alleges that the collapse of Park Ha's stock followed an artificial price surge created through fraudulent stock promotions conducted immediately after the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"). Park Ha's stock price increased from its IPO price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $41.49 on July 7, 2025, despite the absence of any material corporate developments or legitimate business prospects to justify such an enormous spike. Investigations and public reports have revealed Park Ha's stock was utilized in a market manipulation and "pump-and-dump" promotional scheme, with impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touting Park Ha's in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP