INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Wix.com Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit - WIX

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until September 23, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Wix class action lawsuit. Captioned Yappi v. Wix.com Ltd., No. 26-cv-08852 (N.D. Ill.), the Wix class action lawsuit charges Wix and certain of Wix' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Wix class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-wix-com-ltd-class-action-lawsuit-wix.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Wix operates a cloud-based web development platform and offers various services that allow users to create, customize, and manage professional websites. In June 2025, Wix acquired Base44, a so-called "vibe coding" platform designed to enable users to build apps and websites simply by typing descriptions, without the need for any coding experience.

The Wix class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies; (ii) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; and (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix' AI product offerings.

On May 21, 2025, Wix issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, allegedly revealing that Wix maintained its 2025 revenue guidance in the range of $1.97 billion to $2 billion, falling short of analyst expectations. On this news, the price of Wix stock fell more than 16%, according to the complaint.

On November 19, 2025, Wix reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, allegedly disclosing that its rising post-acquisition costs to support Base44 were having a material negative impact on Wix' financial results and mitigating the positive impacts of AI-related tailwinds. On this news, the price of Wix stock dropped nearly 20%, according to the complaint.

On March 27, 2026, JPMorgan issued a report on Wix, allegedly downgrading it to an "Underweight" from "Neutral" rating, and cutting its price target to $91.00 from $114.00. The complaint alleges that JPMorgan explained "our conviction to the investment case has diminished on signs of core business revenue growth deceleration," and expressed concern "that margin improvement will be slower and more volatile than investors anticipate." On this news, the price of Wix stock fell nearly 3% further, according to the complaint.

Then, on April 2, 2026, UBS issued a report on Wix, allegedly downgrading it to a "Neutral" from "Buy" rating, and cutting its price target to $96.00 from $145.00, "after re-evaluating its growth algorithm for the core business and its margin profile." On this news, the price of Wix stock declined nearly 10% further, according to the complaint.

On April 7, 2026, Citizens issued an investor note on Wix, allegedly downgrading it to a "Market Perform" from "Market Outperform" rating based on, among other things, increased costs associated with Base44 and competition concerns. On this news, the price of Wix stock fell nearly 4% further, according to the complaint.

Finally, on May 13, 2026, Wix reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, allegedly disclosing earnings and revenue below consensus expectations, and a sharp decline in operating margins that it largely attributed to softness in its professional developer business. On a related earnings call held the same day, defendants allegedly acknowledged that Wix' professional developer customers were using competing AI tools, that Wix' new Wix Harmony platform had "holes" and "missing capabilities," that there had been delays in delivering product updates and innovation to professional developer customers, and that as a result, Wix had fallen behind "the workflow and the needs of" professional developers. On this news, the price of Wix stock fell more than 27%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Wix securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Wix class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Wix class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Wix class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Wix class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP