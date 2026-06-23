INVESTOR DEADLINE: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) publicly traded securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until August 10, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the ADMA Biologics class action lawsuit. Captioned Mazzarino v. ADMA Biologics, Inc., No. 26-cv-06918 (D.N.J.), the ADMA Biologics class action lawsuit charges ADMA Biologics as well as certain of ADMA Biologics' top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ADMA Biologics class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-adma-biologics-inc-class-action-lawsuit-adma.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: ADMA Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases.

The ADMA Biologics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ADMA Biologics engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction; (ii) ADMA Biologics used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; and (iii) ADMA Biologics lacked adequate internal controls.

On March 24, 2026, Culper Research issued a report entitled "ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA): Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and -3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported." Culper Research allegedly asserted that ADMA Biologics' "reported growth is a fiction driven more than entirely be a de facto channel stuffing scheme and an undisclosed related party distributor," adding that had ADMA Biologics "held payment terms steady rather than extending terms to inflate reported revenues, [ADMA Biologics] would have reported year-over-year revenue declines of 3% in 2025." On this news, the price of ADMA Biologics stock declined over 16%, according to the complaint.

On March 25, 2026, ADMA Biologics issued a press release entitled "ADMA Biologics Addresses Misleading Short-Seller Report," allegedly stating that the Culper Research report was "premised on speculative assertions derived from unidentified and unreliable sources and contains numerous misleading, false and inaccurate statements." Then, on March 26, 2026, Investing.com published an article entitled "Cantor downgrades ADMA Biologics stock rating on short report concerns." The article allegedly reported that Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ADMA Biologics to Neutral from Overweight and that investors "expressed disappointment" in ADMA Biologics' response to the Culper Research report. On this news, the price of ADMA Biologics stock fell more than 13%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired ADMA Biologics publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ADMA Biologics class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ADMA Biologics class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ADMA Biologics class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the ADMA Biologics class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP