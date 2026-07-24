INVESTOR DEADLINE: Verra Mobility Corp. (VRRM) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Verra Mobility Class Action Lawsuit- HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed, and the firm has broadened its ongoing investigation into the company following an abrupt leadership transition. Investors suffering substantial losses are encouraged to contact the firm now.

Key VRRM Class Action Case Details

Class Period: Feb. 24, 2026 – May 26, 2026

Feb. 24, 2026 – May 26, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 4, 2026

Aug. 4, 2026 Contact Hagens Berman to discuss your rights, evaluate recovery options, or seek

appointment as lead plaintiff: [email protected]

844-916-0895

www.hbsslaw.com/investor- fraud /vrrm

Core Allegations in Verra Mobility Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges that Verra and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements and concealed critical adverse facts regarding the true state of the company's relationship with Avis Budget Group. Defendants allegedly downplayed the risk of major rental car customers replacing Verra's services with in-house or outsourced alternatives and misrepresented the likelihood of securing an Avis contract renewal.

Alleged Corrective Disclosure and Market Reaction

Date Corrective Event Stock Price Impact May 26 – 27, 2026 Verra discloses the sudden Avis

contract termination notice,

slashes its 2026 outlook,

announces operational

restructuring, and initiates an

internal review of negotiations -71.0% single-day crash (Plummeting from $13.08 to

close at $3.85 on May 27,

wiping out roughly $1.4 billion

in market cap)

View our latest video summary of the allegations: youtu.be/FVEw5XACoGA

Hagens Berman's Expanded Investigation

In addition to investigating the lawsuit's claims that Verra misled investors about the stability of key revenue streams and contract negotiations, Hagens Berman's expanded investigation also focuses on the sudden June 1, 2026 departure of long-time CEO David Roberts—ending a 12-year tenure—and whether this leadership vacuum is causally linked to the catastrophic loss of the Avis contract and subsequent disclosures.

"Our investigation is focused on the extent to which and when Verra and its executives knew that renegotiations with Avis were far from constructive, as the May 26 surprise reveals," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

What Affected VRRM Investors Can Do

If you purchased or acquired Verra Mobility common stock between February 24, 2026, and May 26, 2026, and suffered losses, you have until August 4, 2026, to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

To learn more about your legal options, or if you have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your information to Hagens Berman.

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Verra case and the firm's investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Verra should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP