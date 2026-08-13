INVESTOR NOTICE: Alibaba Group Holding Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit - BABA

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) publicly traded securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until October 5, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Alibaba class action lawsuit. Captioned Wistisen v. Alibaba Group Holding Limited, No. 26-cv-06654 (S.D.N.Y.), the Alibaba class action lawsuit charges Alibaba as well as Alibaba's Chief Executive Officer with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Alibaba class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-alibaba-group-holding-limited-class-action-lawsuit-baba.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Alibaba, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses.

The Alibaba class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) under the National Defense Authorization Act, any entities directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology were considered a Chinese military company; (ii) Alibaba was directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; (iii) the risk of Alibaba carrying out distillation attacks against third-party AI models was not a mere hypothetical or inadvertent, but ongoing; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements about Alibaba's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On June 8, 2026, after market hours, the U.S. Department of Defense allegedly released an updated list identifying Chinese military companies that included Alibaba due to its direct or indirect control by or affiliation with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On this news, the price of Alibaba's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") declined nearly 4%, according to the complaint.

On June 24, 2026, shortly before the markets closed, Bloomberg published an article titled "Anthropic Accuses Alibaba of 'Illicitly' Accessing AI Models." According to the complaint, the article stated in part that "Anthropic said that a campaign by operators linked to Alibaba's Qwen AI lab targeted Claude's most prized capabilities, including software engineering and agentic reasoning, according to a letter that the AI startup sent to several US senators and White House officials." The article allegedly also added that "Anthropic warned that Alibaba and other Chinese labs are making systematic and unauthorized use of results from leading US models to develop a rival generation of chatbots at a fraction of the cost via a practice known as adversarial distillation." On this news, the price of Alibaba's ADSs fell 2.7% on June 24, 2026, and 4.7% further on June 25, 2026, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Alibaba publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Alibaba class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Alibaba class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Alibaba class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Alibaba class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:



Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP