InvestReal Launches New Real Estate Data Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestReal, a leading provider of real estate data analytics and an organization best known for its web-based Opportunity Zone marketplace, announced today the launch of its market intelligence platform.

The artificial intelligence-backed platform offers a comprehensive solution to dynamically map all national investment markets, with advanced filtering and sorting capabilities, and generate analytics reports featuring over 90 indicators of market health. These indicators include key economic drivers across demographics, labor engagement, education, housing and rental metrics.

As an industry, real estate has historically posed a high barrier to entry with prerequisites in market knowledge, available capital, and access to closed networks and backend processes. When coupled with fractured, disparate sources of market data, this landscape is particularly challenging for interested market participants to join without the necessary resources.

For users across the residential and commercial real estate ecosystems, InvestReal's offerings enable more effective, data-driven decision-making that mitigate risk while maximizing potential returns. Whether the user is a developer, investor, broker, or community leader, the platform aims to support:

Market discovery – Discover new target markets based upon users' unique search criteria and objectives

– Discover new target markets based upon users' unique search criteria and objectives Deal validation – Evaluate current developments and acquisitions with standardized, third-party data

– Evaluate current developments and acquisitions with standardized, third-party data Impact reporting – Establish reporting baselines for community impact and long-term economic growth

– Establish reporting baselines for community impact and long-term economic growth Marketing & capital raising – Enable more robust drafting of prospectus, marketing and offering documents to attract the right investors

"There's a huge appetite in the industry for the kind of solution we are offering. And we are excited to be at the forefront of making real estate data more widely available and to a broader audience," said Stefan Schimenes, founder and Chief Executive Officer of InvestReal. "Technology is a powerful tool that we can leverage to make real estate more accessible. Whether that's done through bringing people together or harnessing machine learning to analyze critical data sets, the possibilities are limitless."

