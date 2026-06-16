Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 2, 2026

News provided by

Essity

Jun 16, 2026, 02:32 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 2, 2026 on July 16 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud together with EVP and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards: https://essity.videosync.fi/2026-07-16-q2  

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00 
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity". 

For additional information, please contact:    
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected] 
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]      

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-2--2026,c4356987

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4356987/4130998.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 2, 2026

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/quarter-2-2026-invitation,c3543507

Quarter 2 2026 invitation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 2, 2026

The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 2, 2026 on July 16 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO...

Essity recognized on CDP Supplier Engagement A List for seventh consecutive year

Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global nonprofit environmental...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics