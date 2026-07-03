GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the second quarter 2026 will be published on July 17, at 7.20 a.m. CEST. There will be a conference call for press and analysts starting at 9.00 a.m. CEST.

An online presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session, will be broadcasted at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and CFO Mats Backman.

Link to webcast: qreport.volvogroup.com.

Press and analysts who want to participate in the press conference via conference call, may call the telephone exchange at +46 10-444 18 30 from 8.00 a.m. CEST.

One-on-one calls for media can be arranged from 10.15 a.m. CEST. Please contact Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations for inquiries, contact information below.

July 3, 2026

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations

+46 76 553 7229

[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to SEK 479 billion (EUR 43 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/invitation-to-the-volvo-group-report-on-the-second-quarter-2026,c4370300

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4370300/4177901.pdf Press release â€" Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the second quarter 2026 https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/q226-1860x1050,c3550671 Q226 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo