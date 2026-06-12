ION XTP Central Limits wins "Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider" at TradingTech Insight Awards - USA 2026

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that ION XTP Central Limits has won "Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider" at TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2026.

The A-Team TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2026 celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services, highlighting vendors who provide outstanding trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions to capital markets participants across North America.

XTP Central Limits is a multi-market and multi-platform limit management system, which brings together risk, and limit controls from disparate trading systems into a single dashboard. It addresses the key industry need for pre-trade risk configurations to be monitored continuously, ensuring that limits are correct and haven't been changed by unauthorized individuals.

Controlling access to different trading platforms and maintaining pre-trade limits has traditionally been a manual process managed using emails and spreadsheets. XTP Central Limits formalizes the limit management and approval process. The solution allows workflows with various levels of approval, audit trails to track each approval stage, and updates of the pre-trade risk layers in trading platforms. XTP Central Limits interfaces with multiple order management systems (OMS), exchange trading platforms, and execution management systems (EMS). The solution provides a centralized limit approval process that is trading-platform agnostic.

Enrico Melchioni, Product Manager Risk & Market Surveillance, ION, said, "We are delighted to have won the Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider award at TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2026. At ION, we are continuously working to deliver risk and compliance solutions that meet the needs of our customers in a changing global landscape, and this recognition reflects that commitment."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group and host of the 8th annual TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026, commented, "It is a pleasure to congratulate ION for winning the Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider at this year's TradingTech Insight Awards USA. These awards recognize the visionaries who are redefining the boundaries of capital markets technology. ION has demonstrated exceptional innovation in delivering the high-performance infrastructure and data-led solutions required to succeed in today's complex trading landscape. Their success in such a competitive field is a testament to their commitment to driving the industry forward."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2026

The TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2026 celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services, highlighting vendors who provide outstanding trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions to capital markets participants across North America. For more information, https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/tradingtech-insight-awards-north-america/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION