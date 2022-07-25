IoT Platform Market: USD 1.25 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025, Moderately Intense Rivalry Among Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

The global IoT platform market has numerous global and regional players. Players compete on the basis of solution architecture, functionality, and price. However, as the exit barriers are high, vendors find it challenging to leave the IoT industry in case of a loss. Setting up and operating IoT platform companies require significant capital and high fixed costs, which increase rivalry among vendors. Moreover, buyers incur a moderate cost while switching between vendors. The market is growing at a significant rate and offers equal opportunities to vendors. These factors stabilize rivalry in the market. Hence, the threat of rivalry was high in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global IoT platform market has numerous small, large, and medium-sized manufacturers. A majority of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, while most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, R&D, quality, technology, sensitivity, innovations, marketing strategies, brand identity, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks. Key vendors operating in the market are Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc. (Cisco Systems), International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Siemens AG, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., and Intel Corp. Other vendors operating in the market are Axiros GMBH, Davra, Echelon Solutions Group, General Electric Co., PTC Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE., and Wipro Ltd. The rivalry among these vendors is moderately intense. Therefore, vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and make use of new market opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The IoT platform market has been segmented by end-user into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, ICT, and others. Among these, the manufacturing segment will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression. Manufacturers use IoT to enhance their business productivity and gain a competitive advantage.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The increase in investments in infrastructure development by governments in India, China, and the Philippines and the modernization of local businesses have increased the adoption of IoT.

Key Drivers and Trends

The large-scale benefits of using IoT devices are driving the growth of the IoT platform market. Many organizations, industries, and technologists are adopting IoT. IoT provides advantages such as high convenience, improvement in quality of life, and remote access. Consumers are purchasing more devices that are connected to each other over the IoT network and share information.

The growing demand for smart homes is a key market trend in the IoT platform market. Smart home technologies can be used in homes to connect appliances such as heating modules, lighting systems, air conditioning units, computers, television sets, entertainment systems, security devices, and camera systems, with the help of a smartphone or tablet. In addition, governments are developing their urban infrastructure by integrating multiple information and technology solutions.

IoT Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

